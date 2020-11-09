Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Schoolteacher jailed after covering kindergartener with garbage bag 

A teacher in Thailand has been sentenced to 45 days of jailtime after she covered a student with a garbage bag as punishment, Asia News Network reported.

The sentence of Nursery teacher Phraewnapha Sriphood was cut down from three months after pleaded guilty to the crime.

She was caught in a CCTV footage wherein she punished the student by putting a black garbage bag on the boy’s head and pulling it down to cover his entire body. It instantly went viral, with the teacher drawing flak on social media.

Sriphood was also seen threatening other students with the same punishment if they did not stop crying.

