Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine 90% effective

2 hours ago

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has revealed that its coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, which it jointly developed with BioNTech, prevented 90 percent of infections from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The results of the ongoing Phase 3 vaccine trial exceeded the 60 percent minimum threshold of effectiveness set by experts for vaccines to be considered for emergency authorization or approval, according to TIME.

Pfizer is the first company to release results from its COVID-19 vaccine, wherein 43,538 volunteers participated in the trial.

The findings were collected from each volunteer seven days after the second of Pfizer’s two-shot trial vaccine.

The pharmaceutical company said they will continue monitoring the health condition of the people who participated in the trial for a couple more weeks, until the middle of November.

The company didn’t say how serious the COVID-19 cases were that occurred in the study, or whether any of them required hospitalization.

