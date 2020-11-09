Palace respects Comelec’s proposal to do mail voting for 2022 elections

Malacañang affirmed that it respects Comelec’s recommendation to check the viability of doing mail voting for the upcoming national and local elections this May 2022.

“We respect that recommendation coming as it does from a legal luminary within the Comelec and under the Constitution it is tasked of course with the supervision and conduct of elections,” said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque during a Palace briefing.

Secretary Roque made this remark after Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said she believes the turnout of votes will be “high” if there is mail voting.

In her official Twitter account, Guanzon said she agreed with House Bill 7572 of Marikina 2nd District Rep. Stella Quimbo which will allow senior citizens to vote by mail amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Turn out of votes will be high if we have mail voting, I agree with the Bill of Cong @TeacherStellaQ but the Philippine Postal Service @philpost must be efficient and impartial,” she said in her Tweet.

Roque, a lawyer, said he was not sure if there would be a need to amend the Omnibus Election Code before mail voting is allowed, but will leave it to the wisdom of Comelec, as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.

“Ang hindi ko lang po sigurado kung kinakailangan pang maamyendahan iyong Omnibus Election Code para ma-include iyong mail voting. Pero (What I’m unsure of is whether there’s a need to amend the Omnibus Election Code to include mail voting. But) we leave that to the wisdom of the Comelec,” he added.

He also encouraged Filipinos to register and vote during the 2022 Philippine polls.

“Hinihikayat natin ang lahat na pupuwede na magrehistro. Magrehistro po kayo at pagdating po ng halalan sa Mayo 2022 dapat po lumabas at bumoto dahil ito’y obligasyon natin sa ating Inang Bayan (We encourage everyone to register. Please register and when the May 2022 election arrives, you must go out and vote because it is our obligation to our Motherland),” he said.