Palace hopes Biden will relax immigration policies for Pinoys

Malacañang is hopeful that the new US government under President-elect Joe Biden will relax the restrictive immigration policies implemented by outgoing US President Donald Trump.

“Sana po matulungan yung mga Pilipino na naninirahan ngayon sa Estados Unidos na wala pa pong mga papel dahil ‘yan naman po yung isang major policy difference between a Republic and Democratic administration,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Trump administration unveiled a new immigration plan last year which aims to curb the influx of new immigrants through more restrictive “merit-based” system.

Many feared that it might frustrate the ‘American Dream’ of nearly 4 million people. Even those who have worked for more than a decade just to be on the waiting list for a green card.

According to State Department statistics, nearly 314,000 of those in the waiting list are Filipinos.

While the Palace does not expect any major changes in bilateral relations between the Philippines and US, Roque said Duterte will avoid making judgements about Biden until he finally gets to work with him.

Biden served as vice president for two terms—2009-2017 under the administration of Barack Obama, who had been critical of the administration’s anti-illegal drugs campaign.

“Other than congratulating him, I think the President is keeping an open mind as he should,” he said. “It will be a new start but we have no prejudgments as far as President-elect Biden is considered other than the position that we are able and willing to work with all leaders of the world.”

On Duterte’s decision on the suspension of the abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) which is expected to end next month, Roque said, “I would defer on this matter to the [Department of Foreign Affairs]. All I can say on the part of the President is what he has already said previously that he’s abrogating it but the abrogation is suspended for six months, extendible for another six months.”