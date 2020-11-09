Filipino scientist receives prestigious Dorothy J Killam Memorial Graduate Prize in Canada

A Filipino scientist from Laguna has been honored with the prestigious Dorothy J Killam Memorial Graduate Prizes in Alberta, Canada, for his research regarding ways to control the spread of the mountain pine beetle epidemic.

In a report by Manila Bulletin, Albert Remus Rosana is a Ph.D. student in Chemistry at the University of Alberta (U of A), studying the pine beetle epidemic that threatens the whole forest ecosystem of Canada.

Rosana has already written 22 publications and has worked on various manuscripts for his research together with other experts. Currently, he is also conducting studies in the Philippines to help the country’s various sectors.

“Mr. Rosana’s remarkable achievement is a testament that Filipinos can excel academically, including in research, and be among the best in the world,” said Philippine Consul General to Calgary Zaldy Patron.

Launched in 2002, the Killam prize aims to honor Canadian philanthropist Dorothy J Killam. It is the highest award given by the University of Alberta to Ph.D. students who are evaluated based on theor academic achievements, research proposal, letters of recommendation, and leadership qualities.

Rosana has received a total of CAD100,000 (approximately AED282,000 or PHP3.6 million) worth of grant for bagging the Killam prize.

The Filipino scientist got his degree in BS Biology from the University of the Philippines Los Baños, and entered the U of A for his Master of Science in Microbiology and Biotechnology in 2010.