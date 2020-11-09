Etihad Airways takes steps to become ‘mid-sized’ carrier

Etihad Airways on November 8 announced that it will overhaul its structure to make it a “mid-size, full service” carrier, as per a report by Gulf News.

According to the airline, the new operational model results in changes to its top management. The management team will be headed by Chief Operating Officer Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Financial Officer Adam Boukadida and Terry Daly, the new Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand and Marketing.

Apart from his current responsibilities, Al Bulooki will also oversee the airline’s network planning, sales, revenue management, cargo and logistics, commercial strategy planning, and alliances. Daly, on the other hand, will lead the marketing and brand department, and Etihad Guest, the airline’s loyalty program.

Managing Director for cargo and logistics Martin Drew shall oversee the responsibilities of senior vice president sales and distribution Duncan Bureau, who is set to leave the company.

Boukadida will now be in charge of the airline’s procurement and supply chain department, transformation office, the analytics department, and risk and performance reporting. Meanwhile, Chief Human Resources and Organisational Development Officer Ibrahim Nassir will have an additional responsibility for the asset management department.

General Counsel Henning zur Hausen will oversee Etihad’s ethics & compliance department, while Senior Vice President for Government, International and Communications. Ahmed Al Qubais will head Business Continuity.

As per Gulf News, Etihad earlier reported operating losses of $758 in the first half of 2020 due to the closure of borders as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement, Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said:

“After our best-ever Q1 performance, none of us could have predicted the challenges that lay ahead in the remainder of this year. As a responsible business, we can no longer continue to incrementally adapt to a marketplace that we believe has changed for the foreseeable future – that is why we are taking definitive and decisive action to adjust our business and position ourselves proudly as a mid-sized carrier.”

“The first stage of this is an operational model change that will see us restructure our senior leadership team and our organization to allow us to continue delivering on our mandate, ensuring long-term sustainability, and contributing to the growth and prominence of Abu Dhabi,” he added.