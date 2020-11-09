Latest News

Dubai announces ‘face mask exemption’ permits for people with certain medical conditions

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Stock photo

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in partnership with Dubai Police announced today that residents with certain medical conditions can now apply for permits for exemption from wearing face masks.

DHA’s General Medical Committee Office will evaluate the applications, which must include a medical report confirming the applicant suffers from medical problems that can be aggravated by face masks.

Those who fall under specific categories may apply on a system developed by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Police using the following website: www.dxbpermit.gov.ae.

People suffering from the following medical conditions are eligible to apply, according to WAM:
• Fungal dermatitis, especially if they have severe symptoms in the face like bleeding, itching and scaly skin.
• Those allergic to any component of a mask (allergic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, contact urticaria).
• Individuals with severe herpes simplex infection that affects the mouth, nose or face.
• Individuals with acute and uncontrolled chronic sinusitis.
• Patients with uncontrolled asthma.
• People of Determination who have mental and psychological conditions.

The Committee will evaluate the request and accompanying medical documents against certain criteria and conditions. The application will be processed within five days.

The validity of the exemption granted to an applicant will depend on his or her health condition.

Despite this, authorities still urge resident who may be exempt to wear face masks while in public places, if possible, in order to protect themselves and others from the risk of infection.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine 90% effective

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine 90% effective

2 hours ago
Photo of Bill in PH declaring child marriage illegal passes Senate’s final reading

Bill in PH declaring child marriage illegal passes Senate’s final reading

5 hours ago
Photo of Robredo’s camp tells Bongbong Marcos to “stop acting like a spoiled brat”

Robredo’s camp tells Bongbong Marcos to “stop acting like a spoiled brat”

5 hours ago
Photo of Etihad Airways takes steps to become ‘mid-sized’ carrier

Etihad Airways takes steps to become ‘mid-sized’ carrier

5 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close