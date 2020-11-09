Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,146 new cases, total now at 143,289 with one death

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 154,882 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 1,146 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 143,289.

The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 515.

MOHAP also reported 668 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 138,959.

This brings the total number of active cases higher from 3,338 to 3,815 as of November 9.

RELATED STORY: COVID-tech: UAE researchers develop ‘reusable mask’ as alternative for N95

Khalifa University of Science and Technology has announced a team of researchers at its Aerospace Research and Innovation Center, ARIC, is in the process of developing the design of a ‘Reusable 3D Printed Mask’, as a potential alternative for standard N95 masks that are in short supply following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team is currently developing various aspects of the design, taking into consideration requirements including filtration performance, geometry/fit, flexibility, material suitability for medical applications, and manufacturability. Medically graded materials were used in the manufacture of the components.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said, “Community-relevant research has always remained a key pillar of our strategy and we are keen to offer our resources to support R&D in this area, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The current situation is unprecedented in history, and has created challenges that require smart scientific solutions through innovation. We believe through the research work at ARIC, we would be able to offer a suitable solution to tackle the challenges posed by the pandemic and protect our frontline defence with this mask.”

