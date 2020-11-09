BREAKING: Debold Sinas is the next PNP Chief

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed that Major General Debold Sinas is the next chief of the Philippine National Police.

Roque said Sinas’ appointment will take effect on Tuesday, November 10.

Sinas became controversial over his ‘Mañanita’ birthday party last May amid the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sinas will replace PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Sinagtala Class of 1986, who is set to retire on Tuesday.

With Duterte’s appointment, Sinas bypassed the incumbent second-in-command Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar and incumbent third-in-command Lieutenant General Cesar Binag.

Currently Sinas faces criminal and administrative complaints over the controversial birthday party together with 18 others.

Sinas is set to retire next year and he is the 5th PNP chief appointed by Duterte.