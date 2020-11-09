Bill in PH declaring child marriage illegal passes Senate’s final reading

The Senate on November 9 approved a bill that makes child marriages illegal in the Philippines, ABS-CBN News reported.

In a unanimous decision, the “Girls not Brides bill” has passed the Senate’s third reading. Under this, those who will force or allow a minor to get married will be punished with fines or imprisonment.

Bill’s author Senator Risa Hontiveros said that the bill gives children a chance to dream and define their future according to their own terms.

“The issue of child, early and forced marriages is one that is largely invisible to us here in Metro Manila, but it is a tragic reality for scores of young girls who are forced by economic circumstances and cultural expectations to shelve their own dreams, begin families they are not ready for, and raise children even when their own childhoods have not yet ended.”

“We defend their right to declare when they are ready to begin their families. We tell them their health matters to us, their education matters to us. We give them a fighting shot,” she added.

The punishment for relatives who allow kids aged 17 and below to get married will be jailed and fined at least PHP50,000, while non-relatives who will organize the minor’s wedding could be jailed and fined for not less than PHP40,000.

In addition, among agencies ordered by the bill to create programs to prevent and end child marriage include Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Justice, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Education, Department of Health, Family And Executive Courts, Philippine Commission on Women, Commission on Human Rights, National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, National Commission for Indigenous People, and Council for the Welfare of Children.

In a report by ABS-CBN, the data released by United Nations Population Fund states one in six girls are forced to get marriage before the age of 18, with many of them experiencing violence and abuse.