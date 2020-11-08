Latest NewsNewsTFT News

RAIN ALERT: UAE to experience rainy weather until 8:00 pm on Sunday, November 8 – NCM

UAE residents, especially motorists are advised to take extra care on the roads as rains are expected to take place until 8:00 pm today, November 8.

The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) released a bulletin, warning residents of connective clouds expected at the entire country.

Reports from readers of The Filipino Times show that rains have started to take place along the Sheikh Zayed Road.

Residents are advised to be on alert due to hazardous weather and to comply with advice issued by authorities.

