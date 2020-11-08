‘PERA ITO NG TAUMBAYAN’: Mayor Vico Sotto says students should not feel indebted to politicians

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto told the city’s scholars that they should not feel indebted to the politicians in terms of their educational subsidy, saying it is the money of the people in the first place.

In his general assembly with the students, he said that while he appreciates the gratitude, he said that it is not his nor any other politicians’ money used to pay for their education.

“Laging tandaan na wala kayong utang na loob kahit kanino (lalo na sa politiko) dahil pera ito ng taumbayan,” Sotto tweeted.

“Mag-aral lang kayo nang mabuti, sulit na ang investment ng Pasig sa inyo,” he added.

In his tweet, Sotto said that Pasig City currently has 18,200 scholars, with 50 of them pursuing arts and design.