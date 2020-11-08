Mapping Biden’s plan for USA: Economic resurgence through millions of good-paying jobs

Newly-elected president Joe Biden will place an emphasis to tackle and stop the growing unemployment rate among Americans as part of his strategy towards economic recovery in the USA.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic raised the unemployment rate to a record high of 14.7 percent in April 2020 as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the USA. The numbers have declined to 7.9 percent as of September 2020 – however, this still translates to 12.6 million individuals seeking employment in America.

To address this situation, part of President Biden’s plans include:

– Providing state, local, and tribal governments with the aid they need so educators, firefighters and other essential workers aren’t being laid off.

– Extending COVID crisis unemployment insurance to help those who are out of work.

– Providing a comeback package for Main Street businesses and entrepreneurs.

“This is the moment to imagine and build a new American economy for our families and the next generation. An economy where every American enjoys a fair return for their work and an equal chance to get ahead. An economy more vibrant and more powerful precisely because everybody will be cut in on the deal,” read the statement from Joe Biden’s official webpage: www.joebiden.com

Biden broke the record of former President Obama for most votes ever cast for a U.S. presidential candidate which exceeded over 74 million votes.