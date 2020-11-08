KNOW THE LAW: AED400 fine for not using indicators on roads

Motorists in the UAE have been reminded anew to use their indicators to help let other drivers on the road know which direction they’re headed to.

A video posted on the official Twitter page of the Abu Dhabi police showcased multiple incidences where the indicators of several cars were left unused and showed the cars taking sharp turns on the road.

“Dhs 400 is the fine for motorists not using the directional sign to change lanes,” as per the tweet from Abu Dhabi Police.

Colonel Nasser Abdullah Al-Saadi, head of security media department, explained that the Abu Dhabi police, through the campaign “Safety Trail” have been concerned with diversifying communication channels and methods to promote traffic awareness among drivers through social media platforms and media partners and work.

He emphasized that changing the direction of the vehicle without the driver using signs, whether from right to left or when rotating, distracts the driver behind him or who drives his vehicle in a path parallel to the other path, leading to a crash, especially in case of traffic.