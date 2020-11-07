Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE now allows cohabitation of unmarried couples as it relaxes Islamic laws

The UAE has announced that it will now allow unmarried couples to cohabitate as it relaxes its Islamic Personal laws, The National reported.

This is the first time that the country will allow unmarried or unrelated flatmates to share a home in the Emirates—which has been illegal for the longest time.

The move aims to enhance the UAE’s position as an attractive destination for people to live and work.

In addition, The National reported that the UAE also announced that alcohol consumption will no longer be an offence and that those who drinks or is in possession of such beverages even without an alcohol license will not be slapped with penalties anymore.

However, a person must still be 21 years old and above to drink legally in the UAE, and that violators will be punished.

