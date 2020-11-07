President Khalifa approves amendments on expats’ last will, financial terms of marriage, divorce or separation

President H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has approved several Federal decrees that introduce a number of amendments in personal status, civil transactions, as well as penal code and criminal procedural laws.

Among the contents of these federal decrees which are relevant to expats in the UAE include revisions in creating and declaring a will, law that applies for couple’s financial terms in marriage contract, and protection of women, among others.

Expats may now choose to apply either the laws of their home countries governing inheritance or UAE law for their last will and testament. If that condition on which law will be used is not declared, UAE law will be applied. For wills involving real estate property of expats in the UAE, the UAE laws will also be applied.

Another law amendment that cover expats is related to personal and financial terms of marriage contracts, divorce, or separation. It stipulates that the law of the country in which the marriage took place would be applied for marriage related issues.

Previously, the law of the husband’s home country at the time of the marriage was used.

The move aims to enhance the UAE’s position as an attractive destination for people to live and work.

The amendments also allow the UAE Attorney General, in coordination with prosecutors, to determine cases involving minor offences to reduce the burden on the judiciary.

Image source: StockSnap from Pixabay