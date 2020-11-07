Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Kamala Harris becomes first woman, first Black, first Asian to be elected VP of US

Photo credit: Kamala Harris' Instagram

Democrat vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman, the first Black woman, the first Indian-American woman and the first daughter of immigrants to be elected Vice President of the United States.

This, after she and Joseph Biden Jr. won over Donald Trump in the US Elections 2020. The two secured 284 electoral votes after winning over the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Biden, who will turn 78 this month, is poised to become the oldest president when he gets inaugurated in January.

Biden was able to surpass the 270 Electoral College votes by winning over states that Clinton won in 2016, while ballots are still being counted in the key states of Nevada and Arizona.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

