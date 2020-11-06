Latest News

With Biden and Trump virtually tie, Georgia confirms vote recount

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

Photo from Facebook pages of Trump and Biden

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has confirmed Thursday (US time) there will be a vote recount in the state for transparency purposes.

“There will be a recount in Georgia,” Raffensberger said.

At 49.4% as of latest counting, President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden are virtually tie. Biden only leads Trump by just 1,579 votes.

The state of Georgia has 16 electoral votes in the Electoral College, which is enough to give Biden a ticket to the White House. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the presidential election.

Since Bill Clinton in 1992, no Democratic presidential candidate has won Georgia.

According to analysts, huge votes for Biden in the state came from people of color in Fulton County as well as other suburbs around Atlanta.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of PH gov’t assures OFWs: ‘Huwag kayong mag-alala may pera tayo para sa quarantine hotels’

PH gov’t assures OFWs: ‘Huwag kayong mag-alala may pera tayo para sa quarantine hotels’

38 mins ago
Photo of UAE telco regulator warns about security issues in WhatsApp

UAE telco regulator warns about security issues in WhatsApp

49 mins ago
Photo of Here’s what Ivanka Trump has to say about US presidential elections

Here’s what Ivanka Trump has to say about US presidential elections

2 hours ago
Photo of WATCH THIS: Bernie Sanders ‘predicted’ US presidential race outcome, Trump’s election move

WATCH THIS: Bernie Sanders ‘predicted’ US presidential race outcome, Trump’s election move

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close