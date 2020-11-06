With Biden and Trump virtually tie, Georgia confirms vote recount

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has confirmed Thursday (US time) there will be a vote recount in the state for transparency purposes.

“There will be a recount in Georgia,” Raffensberger said.

At 49.4% as of latest counting, President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden are virtually tie. Biden only leads Trump by just 1,579 votes.

The state of Georgia has 16 electoral votes in the Electoral College, which is enough to give Biden a ticket to the White House. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the presidential election.

Since Bill Clinton in 1992, no Democratic presidential candidate has won Georgia.

According to analysts, huge votes for Biden in the state came from people of color in Fulton County as well as other suburbs around Atlanta.