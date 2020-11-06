WATCH THIS: Bernie Sanders ‘predicted’ US presidential race outcome, Trump’s election move

A video clip of Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders has been making rounds on social media after he predicted what United States President Donald Trump would do on election day.

Sanders’ video has been viewed over 27 million. The clip was from his guesting on ‘The Jimmy Fallon’ show last October 2020.

The veteran lawmaker, who was major candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, was asked about the fate of the upcoming election.

The 79-year-old Sanders said that people should expect a lot of mailed-in ballots and could cause delays in the election process.

“You’re going to have the situation which I suspect in states in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, other states where they are going to be receiving huge amounts of mail-in ballots. And unlike states like Florida or Vermont, they’re not able, for bad reasons, to begin processing those ballots until I don’t know – Election Day or maybe when the polls close. That means you’re going to have states dealing with perhaps millions of mail-in ballots,” Sanders said.

Sanders said that Democrats will use the mail-in ballots while Republican will vote on the Election day.

“It could well be that, at 10 o’clock on election night, Trump is winning in Michigan, he’s winning in Pennsylvania, he’s winning in Wisconsin, and he gets on the television and says, ‘Thank you Americans for re-electing me. It’s all over, have a good day’,” Sanders said.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed victory on the night of election day. “We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said.

“This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop,” he added.

Sanders forecast in the interview that it would happen with Trump would changing his narrative once he sees that Biden is making headway in the race.

“But then, the next day and the day following, all those mail-in ballots start getting counted and it turns out that Biden has won those states. At which point, Trump says, ‘See? I told the whole thing was fraudulent. I told you those mail-in ballots were crooked. You’re know, we’re not going to leave office,” Trump said.

Biden won Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia. Arizona is still looking to favor Biden.

Meanwhile, election data collection organization ‘Decision Desk’ has announced, although still unofficial, that Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the United States presidency.

Desicion Desk made the call after Biden clinched the lead in Pennsylvania which is tantamount to 20 electoral votes.

“Just realized I could’ve captioned this, ‘Bernie Sanders used future sight. it was super effective,'” a netizen said.

Watch his Bernie Sanders’ interview below:

