UAE telco regulator warns about security issues in WhatsApp

UAE telecommunications regulator has issued a warning about a possible “security loophole” on WhatsApp, a popular messaging app in the UAE, on Apple’s IOS system.

“The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has warned of a security loophole in WhatsApp for iOS that could allow the execution of malicious code, memory corruption and crashes,” Emirates News Agency WAM said.

TRA added that Siri could also interact with WhatsApp even if the cellphone phone has already been locked.

Iphone users are now being urged to update their app to version 2.22.111 or newer through the Apple Store.

According to the website www.globalmediainsight.com, around 7.77 million people are using WhatsApp in the country.

