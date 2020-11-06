Latest News

Rescuers save a girl from rubble 4 days after strong earthquake in Turkey

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 6 hours ago

Photo credit: Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency

Turkish rescuers from the city of Izmir has saved a young girl alive from the rubble of an apartment.

The building was among those which collapsed during the magnitude 7.0 earthquake early this week.

In a report on Associated Press, finding the girl triggered hope that there could be more survivors even after days since the strong earthquake.

The girl was wrapped in a thermal blanket and brought to an ambulance. Chants of ‘God is great’ filled the air after the girl was found.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca identified her as 3-year-old Ayda Gezgin on Twitter. The child had been trapped inside the damaged structure for 91 hours.

She is the 107th person to be recovered and pulled out from the rubble alive.

The girl called out for her mother after she was rescued. Her mother however did not survive the quake, and her father and brother have yet to be found.

Rescuer Nustet Aksoy told the media that they were roaming through the rubble when he heard a child’s scream.

