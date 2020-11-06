Over 6,000 people in China province tested positive for bacterial disease ‘brucellosis’

More than 6,000 people in Lanzhou, capital of China’s province of Gansu, have yielded positive results for bacterial disease ‘brucellosis’.

State media Global Times reported that the local government has reported the outbreak caused by a leak coming from a vaccine plant last year.

So far, the capital has tested 55,725 people and 6,620 people have tested positive for the bacterial disease.

Last September 14, around 3,245 were infected by the bacterial disease.

Brucellosis causes flu-like symptoms through direct contact with infected animals, by eating or drinking contaminated animal products, or by inhaling airborne agents.

The World Health Organization said humans contract brucellosis through direct contact with infected animals, by eating or drinking contaminated animal products, or by inhaling airborne agents. Some symptoms can be chronic or never go away.

