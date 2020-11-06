Latest News

Over 6,000 people in China province tested positive for bacterial disease ‘brucellosis’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 6 hours ago

Photo credit: Klervn/ Pixabay

More than 6,000 people in Lanzhou, capital of China’s province of Gansu, have yielded positive results for bacterial disease ‘brucellosis’.

State media Global Times reported that the local government has reported the outbreak caused by a leak coming from a vaccine plant last year.

So far, the capital has tested 55,725 people and 6,620 people have tested positive for the bacterial disease.

Last September 14, around 3,245 were infected by the bacterial disease.

Brucellosis causes flu-like symptoms through direct contact with infected animals, by eating or drinking contaminated animal products, or by inhaling airborne agents.

The outbreak was caused by a leak at a vaccine plant over a year ago.

The World Health Organization said humans contract brucellosis through direct contact with infected animals, by eating or drinking contaminated animal products, or by inhaling airborne agents. Some symptoms can be chronic or never go away.

IMAGE SOURCE: Klervn from Pixabay

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of What will a Biden presidency mean for OFWs? Experts speak

What will a Biden presidency mean for OFWs? Experts speak

1 hour ago
Photo of Gordon blames Duque for Duterte’s ‘mukhang pera’ remark

Gordon blames Duque for Duterte’s ‘mukhang pera’ remark

2 hours ago
Photo of ‘Mukhang pera’: Duterte throws shade at Red Cross resuming COVID-19 testing after PhilHealth payment

‘Mukhang pera’: Duterte throws shade at Red Cross resuming COVID-19 testing after PhilHealth payment

6 hours ago
Photo of Rescuers save a girl from rubble 4 days after strong earthquake in Turkey

Rescuers save a girl from rubble 4 days after strong earthquake in Turkey

6 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close