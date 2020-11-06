‘Mukhang pera’: Duterte throws shade at Red Cross resuming COVID-19 testing after PhilHealth payment

President Rodrigo Duterte has a short but strong reaction on the issue of Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

The humanitarian organization resumed its COVID-19 testing services after the PhilHealth settled half of its Php1 billion debt from conducting coronavirus testing.

“Nabayaran na po ang PRC at nagbukas na po silang muli kaya patuloy na po ang kanilang pagsusuri ng mga swab specimen,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque reported to the president in a televised meeting.

Duterte then commented, “Mukhang pera.”

PRC had stopped its coronavirus testing last month after the state insurer failed to settle its debt citing some concerns on the existing deal.

The President even assured the PRC that he will look for money to pay the Red Cross.

“Ditong Red Cross, h’wag kang mag-alala, mabayaran ito. We’re just looking for a way to present the solution to sa COA, pati sa budget. Do not worry. We will pay. It will take time, but we’ll pay. We’ll look for the money,” Duterte said last October 19.

“Hindi naman marami, but ang priorities natin dito is really medical–medical treatment, medical attention. Babayaran ito in a short while. Do not worry,” he added.