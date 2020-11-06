Here’s what Ivanka Trump has to say about US presidential elections

Ivanka Trump could be the only person who is capable of taming his father US President Donald Trump if it becomes clear that former vice president Joe Biden had clasped victory in the race to the White House, according to reports.

But as Pennsylvania vote goes to Biden on Thursday, even the presidential daughter herself isn’t backing down yet.

On her official Twitter handle, Ivanka said: “Every legally cast vote should be counted. Every illegally cast vote should not. This should not be controversial.”

Trump has repeatedly claimed that there was a massive fraud in the ongoing presidential elections.

He said that a count of legally cast ballots would show him winning the presidential election, using the White House briefing room to espouse claims that he is being deprived of the presidency by fraud.

“If you count the legal votes I easily win,” he said without evidence to back his allegations. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”