Decision Desk projects Joe Biden has won US presidential race after pulling ahead in Pennsylvania

Joe Biden Facebook page

At 8:50 in the morning, election data collection organization ‘Decision Desk’ has announced that Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the United States presidency.

Desicion Desk made the call after Biden clinched the lead in Pennsylvania which is tantamount to 20 electoral votes.

Biden has eclipsed Trump’s lead in the state as thousands of mail-in ballots voted in favor of the former Vice President.

With an additional projected 20 electoral votes, Biden managed to reach the 273 electoral votes. A candidate needs 270 electoral votes for the White House.

Apart from Pennsylvannia, Biden is also leading in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

Trump, on the other hand, refuses to concede and claimed massive fraud without evidence.

The Biden campaign itself was quiet, but his allies took to social media to declare his victory.

In the media, Fox News may soon declare Biden to be the winner, however the network’s anchors reportedly have been instructed not to refer to the Democratic nominee as the “president-elect,” according to CNN.

