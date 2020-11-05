USA marks biggest increase of COVID-19 cases in one day at 102,831

The USA has recorded 102,831 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in one day, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

This marks the biggest increase in the number of cases in one day since COVID-19 began in the country, as numbers reached six figures for the first time.

To date, the USA now has over 9.48 million COVID-19 cases with over 233,000 deaths.

Out of the total, over 3.7 million Americans have already fully recovered from the virus which has now affected over 48.1 million people worldwide.

