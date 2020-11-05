UAE comes to aid of PH after world’s most powerful storm

Messages of appreciation from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to the UAE government continue to flood social media after it pledged to dispatch AED35 million worth of aid to the Philippines for victims of super typhoon ‘Rolly’ (international name Goni) that wreaked havoc on most parts of the Bicol region and nearby provinces over the weekend.

‘Shukran’, ‘Thank you’, ‘Salamat’. OFWs spelled their gratitude in different ways for the UAE, their second home whose collaborative principle towards global cooperation always prevails.

OFWs are also inspired by the message that the aid sends across the globe—rising up in coordinated and strategic waves of actions.

Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), a delegation from the ERC has travelled to Manila to oversee the relief operations and ensure urgent delivery of the aid in coordination with local authorities in the Philippines.

It also warms the hearts of OFWs here knowing that the country stands ready to assist in the recovery efforts of the Philippines from the devastating typhoon.

AID IN TWO PHASES

The aid comes in two phases. One includes a large volume of shelter materials, and the other will focused on providing health, food and other humanitarian assistance to those affected by what is dubbed as the world’s strongest typhoon for 2020, killing at least 19 people and has affected hundreds of thousands in several provinces.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that Sheikh Hamdan has been following the humanitarian situation since the start of the typhoon, which reflects his keenness to monitor the effects of natural disasters that hit the Philippines and his unstinted support for those affected.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana stated that this is a mark of solidarity that sparks hope for the Filipino people most especially among OFWs whose families have been severely affected by the storm.

“I extend my deepest appreciation and gratitude to the UAE leadership for their generosity and solidarity with the Filipino people in the aftermath of the disaster wreaked by super typhoon ‘Goni’,” said Amb. Quintana.

Amb. Quintana furthered that the UAE’s responsive assistance to help the Philippines in times of calamities shows the strong bond of friendship between the two nations, and exhibits the UAE’s heart of generosity and kindness as a role model for global humanitarian missions.

“Time and again, the UAE has shown its commitment to help the Filipinos in responding to the suffering brought by natural calamities and to aid those who were affected in rebuilding their lives and livelihood. The UAE is a reliable friend indeed and a great humanitarian nation,” said Amb. Quintana.

HELP IS COMING

Back in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte said that his administration is fully committed to launch sustainable action plans to help the victims of the typhoon-hit areas.

On Nov. 2, the President conducted an aerial inspection of Catanduanes and Albay, two of hardest-hit areas of Typhoon Rolly.

WE WILL RISE UP

Sharjah-based OFW Leila Fornoles was teary-eyed when she saw that her old house and her bakery at Nabua, Camarines Sur was completely destroyed by the super typhoon. Storm signal number 5 had been hoisted in Camarines Sur, along with Albay and Catanduanes.

“Nanlumo ako at naiyak nang makita na totally destroyed na ang aming lumang tahanan sa Pilipinas,” said Fornoles who received photos of her home on November 2.

The provinces of Albay and Catanduanes sustained the heaviest damages during the typhoon, reporting widespread destruction in agriculture, homes, roads, and bridges. Rolly also left several homes

under piles of rubble and lahar from the Mayon Volcano.

“Sa aking mga kapwa Bikolanong mga OFW – sa ating naranasang pagsubok na dala ng bagyong Rolly na tumama sa ating mahal na probinsya, ako po ay humihingi ng inyong taimtim na dalangin para po sa ating mga pamilyang lubhang naapektuhan,” said Fornoles. She added that the Filipino spirit of resilience and ‘bayanihan’ will go a long way to rise up again.