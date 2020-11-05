Latest News

Trump launches lawsuits as Biden moves closer to 270 votes

United States President Donald Trump is banking on legal challenges to prevent Democratic candidate Joe Biden from winning the US presidency.

Trump has repeatedly undermined the credibility of the voting process in case he lost and accusing Democrats, without evidence, of seeking to steal the election.

The Trump campaign has already filed a case at the Supreme Court seeking to block late-arriving mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania. His team is also fighting to keep their chances alive with lawsuits in Michigan and Wisconsin to stop vote counting and demanded a recount.

However, analysts are doubtful that courts would hear Trump’s bid to stop the counting of ballots.

As of Thursday, Biden won the states of Michigan and Wisconsin. Pennsylvania remains to be a key battleground and even through Trump is leading the votes, the direction of new votes coming is pointing to Biden.

Trump also blasted news organizations that projected losses in Arizona and Nevada. He claims that he is winning in these states.

“No one’s going to take our democracy away from us, not now, not ever. America’s come too far. America’s fought too many battles, America’s endured too much to ever let that happen,” Biden said.

Trump will be the first Republican president who lost his re-election campaign since George Bush.

“It’s clear that we’re winning enough states to reach (the) 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency,” Biden said in a speech.

“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won. But I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” he added.

