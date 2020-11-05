Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Travelers from PH temporarily suspended from entering China

Staff Report 2 hours ago

China has announced that it has temporarily suspended travelers from the Philippines from entering the country, according to the announcement released by Embassy of China in the Philippines on November 5.

The Chinese government, according to the statement, has decided to implement such rule due to the current situation of the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19) in the Philippines.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese government has decided on Thursday, November 5 to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in the Philippines holding visas or residence permits,” it said.

It added that the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in the Philippines will no longer issue Certified Health Declaration Form for the above-mentioned personnel.

The Embassy noted that it is a temporary response and that it will be continuously assessed based on the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines.

However, those who won’t be affected by the new regulation include holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy, or C visas; as well as those with visas issued after November 3, 2020.

“The above-mentioned measures will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly,” the Embassy said.

