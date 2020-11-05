Shooting survivor gunned down in Rizal hospital

A man who was being treated in a Rizal hospital after being shot was gunned down again by still unidentified suspect, according to a police report on Wednesday.

Vincent Adia, 27, was brought to the Rizal Provincial Hospital System Annex in Angono town after being shot.

However, the gunman followed him in the hospital and shot him dead

The suspect and his accomplice left the hospital immediately after the incident.

The victim, was recently released from prison after he was convicted for robbery for seven years, was first shot early morning of Wednesday. He was murdered in the hospital at around 11 in the morning.

The police are still checking CCTV footage to review the incident.