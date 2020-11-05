Latest News

Shooting survivor gunned down in Rizal hospital

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 47 mins ago

Stock photo

A man who was being treated in a Rizal hospital after being shot was gunned down again by still unidentified suspect, according to a police report on Wednesday.

Vincent Adia, 27, was brought to the Rizal Provincial Hospital System Annex in Angono town after being shot.

However, the gunman followed him in the hospital and shot him dead

The suspect and his accomplice left the hospital immediately after the incident.

The victim, was recently released from prison after he was convicted for robbery for seven years, was first shot early morning of Wednesday. He was murdered in the hospital at around 11 in the morning.

The police are still checking CCTV footage to review the incident.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Catanduanes declares state of calamity after Super Typhoon Rolly

Catanduanes declares state of calamity after Super Typhoon Rolly

3 mins ago
Photo of UAE comes to aid of PH after world’s most powerful storm

UAE comes to aid of PH after world’s most powerful storm

19 mins ago
Photo of Trump launches lawsuits as Biden moves closer to 270 votes

Trump launches lawsuits as Biden moves closer to 270 votes

19 mins ago
Photo of Duterte orders price cap on COVID-19 tests

Duterte orders price cap on COVID-19 tests

32 mins ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close