Monk arrested for allegedly seeking sex from over 20 kids

A monk in Thailand was arrested for allegedly sending a video of him masturbating to over 20 children, Asia News Network reported.

The police raided the house of Pramuk Jaroensuk in Kheu Nam subdistrict after one of the parents complained that the abbot invited her 12-year-old daughter to sleep with him in exchange for “easy money.”

Authorities then found two mobile phones and a tablet that has a video of him masturbating, which matched the one the parent claimed he sent her daughter.

The mother said that he notified the police after her daughter told him he offered her and her other friends Bt2,000 (AED237) in exchange for sex.

Jaroensuk, who has been a monk for 23 years, allegedly admitted that he sent the text and video to over 20 kids, both male and female, aged around 11 to 13 years old. He said he met them through adding them on Facebook.

He has since been charged with pornography and attempting to have sexual relations with underaged people.