Man arrested for allegedly killing daughter after believing he got COVID-19

A man in Indonesia has been arrested for reportedly killing his daughter after he thought he got coronavirus disease (COVID-19), The Jakarta Post reported.

Identified only as EG, the 48-year-old man told investigators that he initially thought about killing himself after he thought he got infected with the virus. However, Kudus Police Criminal Investigation Department head Sr. Adj. Comr. Agustinus David said that the suspect told him that when he saw his daughter watching TV, he decided to kill her first.

The suspect, according to the department head, said he believed his asthmatic daughter also contracted COVID-19. He strangled her with a sarong and then tried to commit suicide by slitting his left wrist.

When authorities found them, they were still alive, but the daughter was pronounced dead on arrival at the nearest hospital.