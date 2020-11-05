Duterte orders price cap on COVID-19 tests

President Duterte yesterday signed an executive order that places a price cap on reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing and test kits for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Under Executive Order No. 118, the Department of Health (DOH), in coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) are tasked to ensure accessibility and affordability of Covid-19 tests and test kits.

“The DOH, in coordination with the DTI, is hereby directed to determine, formulate, and implement a price range for Covid-19 testing conducted by hospitals, laboratories, and other health establishments and facilities, included the test kits used in the conduct of said tests, subject to existing laws, rules, and regulations,” the EO read.

The DOH and DTI are also assigned to conduct continuous monitoring and review of the price and market supply of Covid-19 test kits and other basic medical items and supplies, and issue such price control measures and adjustments as may be necessary.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque meanwhile expressed hope that once pool or batch testing is given the green light, it would further reduce the cost of testing.

Pool testing involves combining samples from several people and test them together instead of running them individually.