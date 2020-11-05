Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Drunk man tries to commit suicide, then blows father’s skull with farming blade

Staff Report 2 hours ago

A man in Thailand, who is said to be alcoholic, has reportedly severely wounded his father’s head with a hoe or a large farming blade after his failed attempt to commit suicide—reported Asia News Network.

The man, identified only as 39-year-old Samart, allegedly hit his 61-year-old father’s skull with a hoe while he was sleeping in a cradle. Relatives and locals who witnessed the deed then rushed to the scene to stop him from further assaulting the old man. He has since left the scene.

According to witnesses, the man tried to kill himself by hanging himself from a tree in their house garden, shouting “kill me, please.” The branch he was hanging from, however, broke and he fell to the ground.

It was then that he attacked his father with a hoe. Miraculously, he survived the gruesome attack and is now in recovery.

According to Samart’s aunt, he was an alcoholic but had never attacked anyone before. She also wants the police to take and send him to treatment as quickly as possible to treat his addiction.

 

