Dad loses $115,000 (AED422,000+) following child’s online purchases as gifts for live-streaming stars

A man in South Korea got the shock of his life when he found out that he and his wife’s house savings amounting to $115,000 (AED422,000+) vanished after their daughter spent them on online purchases.

In a report by South China Morning Post, the 11-year-old girl unknowingly spend the entire money in a live-streaming app “Hakuna Live”, which allows fans to buy gifts for streaming fans using in-app credits called “diamonds.” She apparently gave diamonds to 35 streamers through her mother’s smartphone between August 3 and 12.

The man, only identified as Kim, said that his wife leaves her phone unlocked because she has poor eyesight and suffers from brain damage.

He has already reached out to 35 streamers for reimbursement, and many of them already agreed to refund the money. However, he said around $40,000 (around AED147,000) will not be recovered.

According to Korea Content Dispute Resolution Committee (KCDRC), a total of 1,587 reports have already been filed regarding such kinds of unauthorized online purchases made by kids this year—a higher figure compared to the 813 reports filed in 2019.

