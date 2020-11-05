Biden poised to win US presidential race, Trump claims fraud

Democratic candidate and former United States Vice President Joe Biden inches away from winning the national elections, but US President Donald Trump is not giving up easily claiming cases of fraud.

“When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” Biden said in a short media briefing. “I am confident we will emerge victorious, but this will not be my victory or our victory alone. It will be a victory for the American people, for our democracy, for America.”



The democratic candidate managed to win in key battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin on the evening of November 3.

Based on the records of AFP, Biden has 264 electoral votes against Trump with 213. A candidate has to win the magic number of 270 to win the White House.

All eyes are now on the states of Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Georgia which could define this year’s elections.

Trump voters flocked voting centers on election day that gave the President an initial lead in some states. However, results have changed when the mail in ballots have been counted, favoring Biden to win the race.