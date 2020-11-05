6,500 men found living in unauthorized partitions at family-only areas in Sharjah

Over 6,000 bachelors have been evicted from their homes situated at family-only areas at the emirate of Sharjah, following complaints from several residents on unruly behavior, lack of privacy, and other violations.

In total, the Sharjah Municipality, in coordination with the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority and the Sharjah Police, conducted 1,636 inspections around the emirate following directives from His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Thabit Al Turaifi, director-general of the Sharjah Municipality, revealed that 6,561 men were evacuated from the neighboorhoods and would face legal action for their violations on the emirate’s housing law.

Violations include unauthorized partitions and many illegal electrical connections that pose risks in the neighborhood. Authorities immediately cut the power supply for across the houses where these bachelors lived.

Al Turaifi furthered that other violations include setting up food stores as well as car repair shops in the vicinity without proper documents and licenses.