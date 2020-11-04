Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Trump gains ground vs Biden in presidential bid at US 2020 Elections

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 46 mins ago

The 2020 US election is now a tight race between Democrat representative Joe Biden versus incumbent president and Republican representative Donald Trump in their bid for the presidency of the USA.

As of 10:30 am UAE time data from the Associated Press count, Joe Biden leads with 224 electoral votes, a 49.8% vote percentage with a total vote count of 64,425,977.

Trump follows closely with 213 electoral votes, a 48.5% vote percentage from 62,747,761 vote count.

Trump recently won at Florida and Ohio and leads other battleground states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, while Biden continues to lead his vote margin in Arizona. North Carolina has both candidates in almost equal footing, with Trump leading by a small margin of 1.4%.

This is a developing story.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of French Health Minister: One Parisian infected with COVID-19 every 30 seconds

French Health Minister: One Parisian infected with COVID-19 every 30 seconds

20 mins ago
Photo of ‘NETFLIX AND CHILL’: Pinoy lies on floodwater while watching TV amid typhoon Rolly

‘NETFLIX AND CHILL’: Pinoy lies on floodwater while watching TV amid typhoon Rolly

36 mins ago
Photo of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attends camel race

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attends camel race

57 mins ago
Photo of ‘May the best man win’, says Malacañang on tight Trump-Biden race

‘May the best man win’, says Malacañang on tight Trump-Biden race

1 hour ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close