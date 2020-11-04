Trump gains ground vs Biden in presidential bid at US 2020 Elections

The 2020 US election is now a tight race between Democrat representative Joe Biden versus incumbent president and Republican representative Donald Trump in their bid for the presidency of the USA.

As of 10:30 am UAE time data from the Associated Press count, Joe Biden leads with 224 electoral votes, a 49.8% vote percentage with a total vote count of 64,425,977.

Trump follows closely with 213 electoral votes, a 48.5% vote percentage from 62,747,761 vote count.

Trump recently won at Florida and Ohio and leads other battleground states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, while Biden continues to lead his vote margin in Arizona. North Carolina has both candidates in almost equal footing, with Trump leading by a small margin of 1.4%.

This is a developing story.