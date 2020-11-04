‘Shukran UAE’ from OFWs overflows on social media for AED35 million worth of aid for typhoon ‘Rolly’ victims

Messages of appreciation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to the UAE government continue to flood social media after it pledged to dispatch AED35 million worth of aid to the Philippines for victims of super typhoon ‘Rolly’ (international name Goni) that wreaked havoc in most parts of the Bicol region and nearby provinces over the weekend.

‘Shukran’, ‘Thank you’, ‘Salamat’. OFWs spelled their gratitude in different ways for the UAE, their second home whose collaborative principle towards global cooperation always prevails.

A delegation from the Emirates Red Cross (ERC) has traveled to Manila to oversee the relief operations and ensure urgent delivery of the aid in coordination with local authorities in the Philippines.

RELATED STORY: ‘A reliable friend indeed’: PH envoy thanks UAE for AED35M aid for victims of Super Typhoon ‘Rolly’

It also warms the hearts of OFWs here knowing that His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, stands ready to assist in the recovery efforts from the devastating typhoon. Accordingly, His Highness was closely monitoring the typhoon and its effects since it made a landfall on Sunday.

On The Filipino Times Facebook page, the OFW community here who can only pray that their families are out of harm’s way expressed thanks for the UAE’s gesture of solidarity with the Philippines.

“Thank you, UAE, for your assistance in this time of crisis. It is really a big help to my fellow countrymen who were affected by typhoon. God bless you more UAE,” said one netizen.

Another commented: “It’s a big help to my kababayans in bicol especially for my hometown that was hit severely by the typhoon. The aftermath is really devastating.”

Hoping that aid would reach Guinobatan, Albay, where mudslides during ‘Rolly’s rampage swept down villages and buried homes, another netizen said: “Sana makarating din sa lugar namin sa Guinobatan, Albay. Maraming mga kababayan ko doon ang nangangailangan ng tulong, lalo ‘yong mga namatayan at nawalan ng bahay.”

The aid comes in two phases. One includes a large volume of shelter materials, and the other will focused on providing health, food and other humanitarian assistance to those affected by what is dubbed as the world’s strongest typhoon for 2020, killing at least 19 people and has affected hundreds of thousands in several provinces.

READ ON: UAE sends Php460 million aid to people affected by Typhoon Rolly in Philippines

This is not the first time the UAE government comes to the aid of the Philippines. Here are the four times the UAE government melted the hearts of OFWs this year:

1. Relief aid for Taal victims

In January this year, the UAE, through the ERC, also provided urgent aid to those affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano, which crushed scores of homes and killed livestock as well as crops. It had sent air relief missions to carrying essential supplies for the victims of the disaster.

2. Tons of medical help for PH’s frontliners

On April 29, seven metric tons of medical supplies arrived in Manila via a special plane from the UAE. The embassy of UAE in Manila and the Philippines embassy in UAE coordinated the delivery and acceptance of the humanitarian aid.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn Quintana led the Filipino community in thanking the Gulf state for sending much-needed medical aid for the frontliners in the Philippines fighting COVID-19.

3. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extols Filipina nurse’s dedication to UAE’s fight vs. COVID-19

A Filipina frontliner from Dubai was given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to speak with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces to share stories about her experiences as among those who have been taking care of patients afflicted with COVID-19. His Highness assured the Pinay nurse and her family back home that she will be taken care of and thanked her for her inspiring story. “God bless her (your mother), give her my best regard and tell her that you are fine with your second family.”

4. Burj Khalifa lights up with three stars and a sun

The world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa lit up with the colors of the Philippine flag to celebrate the country’s Independence Day on June 12. On its social media page, the Burj Khalifa posted an image of the display with the caption: “We wish the Filipino community progress and prosperity.”