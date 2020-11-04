Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attends camel race

Staff Report

(WAM)— His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended on Tuesday evening the concluding event of camel racing festival staged at Al Marmoom Camel Race Track. The race was held on the occasion of the safe return of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, after the surgery he recently underwent.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also watched the camel challenge.

587 camels contested the 5-km challenge.

Cars and cash prizes were presented to the winners.

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

