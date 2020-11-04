OFW in Saudi allegedly pushed by co-worker from building

An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) is fighting for her life in a hospital after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Janet Calayag, who hails from Malolos, Bulacan, is an on-call cleaner in the Gulf state.

She is currently in the intensive care unit due to her critical condition after sustaining serious injuries including a skull fracture, according to a report of GMA News.

Her co-workers alleged that there was a foul play involved in the incident. Accordingly, one of their co-worker, who is an Arab security guard, pushed the OFW from the fourth floor of the building after an argument.

It is not immediately known if the guard has been arrested or held in custody.

According to her relatives, Calayag related to them her plans to leave her work and fly home soon due to salary deductions imposed by her company.

The family is seeking help from the Philippine government.