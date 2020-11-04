Latest News

‘May the best man win’, says Malacañang on tight Trump-Biden race

Malacañang is not seeing a major shift in the Philippine-United States relations whoever wins its presidential elections.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte can build warm times on the world’s most powerful country even after its nationwide polls.

“You see the US state department ensures continuity as far as US foreign policy is concerned. So we don’t expect any major changes in bilateral relations between the PH and the United States,” Roque told CNN Philippines.

Roque said that the President can develop a good personal relationship with Joe Biden should he defeat US President Donald Trump.

“And even if there is a new [US] president, I am not saying that there will be, but in case there is a new President in the United States in the person of Senator Biden, I am confident that the President can also develop close personal friendship with Mr. Biden. May the best man win as of now,” Roque added.

So far, Biden has won at least 10 states while Trump got 12 states giving them 117-80 electoral votes.

Many of the battleground states have yet to be called, including Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

A candidate must get 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

