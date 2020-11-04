Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Typhoon ‘Siony’ now a ‘Severe Tropical Storm’, threatens Batanes, Babuyan Islands

Staff Report 2 hours ago

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has announced that ‘Siony’ has intensified to a ‘Severe Tropical Storm’ as of their latest bulletin.

‘Siony’ currently packs maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h with a gustiness of 115 km/h and is expected to move westward near extreme Northern Luzon, threatening to pass through Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

“Severe Tropical Storm “SIONY” will bring strong breeze to gale-force winds with higher gusts over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern coastal areas of Cagayan and Ilocos Norte,” as per the bulletin from PAGASA.

The weather bureau forecasts that the combined effects of the northeasterlies will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, and the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela.

Meanwhile, PAGASA also discouraged residents planning either sea travel or sea activities as much as possible.

“The enhanced northeasterlies will bring rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 5.0 m) over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon, the northern seaboard of Camarines Sur, the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes, and the seaboards of Aurora, Camarines Norte, Kalayaan Islands, and northern Quezon (including the northern and eastern coastal waters of Polillo Islands). Sea travel is risky over these waters, especially for those using small seacrafts,” as per the report from PAGASA.

