Indian expat from Kuwait bags AED15M Big Ticket prize

Nobin Mathew from India was announced as the latest winner of the Big Ticket 15 Million Draw, series 221 who will be taking home a whopping AED 15,000,000.

The 38-year-old expat from Kuwait works for a national agency group, and said that he was “surprised and elated” to be the winner of Big Ticket’s Fantastic 15 Million draw. He shared that he will be splitting the win together with his two friends who purchased the ticket.

The father of one said that he will spend a part of the money to help others in need. He advised to other Big Ticket participants to keep on trying: “You never know when lady luck can come knocking on your door,” said Mathew.

The Dream 12 Million current running promotion with the second prize of AED 500,000 is now live so buy your tickets now! Plus, stay tuned to Facebook throughout the month as Big Ticket will have lots of surprises and will be making more dreams come true. The Dream 12 Million live draw will take place on 3rd December.

Below is the list of winners for the Big Ticket Series 221 draw

Anil Madathil | 002370 | Indian | BMW Series 14

Sainul Purakkal | 282790 | Indian | AED30,000

Mujahid Chattha | 040832 | Pakistan | AED40,000

Anil Mirchandani | 079622 | Indian | AED50,000

Kurban Khan | 322443 | Indian | AED60,000

Venkatesh Katta | 279751 | Indian | AED70,000

Francis Poulo | 336000 | Indian | AED80,000

Anil Thomas | 108304 | Indian | AED90,000

Sheeja Abrahim | 151016 | Indian | AED100,000

Gibson Jose | 328676 | Indian | AED500,000

Nobin Mathew | 254806 | Indian | AED15,000,000

