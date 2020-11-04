Latest NewsNewsTFT News

French Health Minister: One Parisian infected with COVID-19 every 30 seconds

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 15 mins ago

About one Parisian is getting coronavirus disease (COVID-19) every 30 seconds, and one is brought to the hospital due to the disease every 15 minutes, according to France’s health minister Olivier Veran said.

In a report by Reuters, Veran told RTL Radio the said figures as a response to the pleas of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo to reopen small bookshops and stores in order to save the city’s economy amid the new lockdown restrictions in the country.

The health minister said such a decision will prove very risky due to the high transmission rates in the French capital.

He added that the government wants to save Parisians and French people, and that they have to do it with “determination and consistency.”

“She cannot ignore the fact that every 15 minutes, in the hospitals of Paris, there is someone ill who has been hospitalised with Covid. She cannot ignore the fact that every 30 seconds, there is a Parisian who has been contaminated,” Veran told RTL Radio.

As of this writing, France has a total of 1,461,391 reported COVID-19 cases and 37,492 deaths, according to the data released by Johns Hopkins University and Medicine

SEE ALSO: Paris raises COVID-19 alert to ‘maximum’; bars to close this October 6

 

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of ‘NETFLIX AND CHILL’: Pinoy lies on floodwater while watching TV amid typhoon Rolly

‘NETFLIX AND CHILL’: Pinoy lies on floodwater while watching TV amid typhoon Rolly

31 mins ago
Photo of Trump gains ground vs Biden in presidential bid at US 2020 Elections

Trump gains ground vs Biden in presidential bid at US 2020 Elections

41 mins ago
Photo of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attends camel race

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attends camel race

52 mins ago
Photo of ‘May the best man win’, says Malacañang on tight Trump-Biden race

‘May the best man win’, says Malacañang on tight Trump-Biden race

1 hour ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close