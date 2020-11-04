Filipino-Americans divided on Biden-Trump race

The Filipino-American community appears to be split when it comes to choosing the next leader of the United States.

A Republican-Filipino mayor told ABS-CBN News that Americans will re-elect US President Donald Trump but another Filipino community believes that Biden is doing a better job.

“This is gonna be the same thing that happened in 2016, where the Democratic Party, as well as their allies and the mainstream media, are overplaying their hand and being overly excited about the poll numbers but in the end the American people are gonna decide and vote to reelect the president,” Ron Falconi, mayor of Brunswick in Ohio told ABS-CBN News.

Rocio Nuyda, co-founder of Filipino-Americans for Biden said that some 52 percent of 2 million registered Filipino-American voters are expected to vote for Biden.

“The polls are leaning towards a Biden win and he’s been leading by double digits. The popularity of Biden has soared simply because of the difference in character and policies that are supported by Trump right now,” she said.

She added that Filipino-Americans are concerned about Trump’s immigration policies.

Raising taxes is also a major issue for the Filipino-American community.

“Taxes will be raised on the rich Americans, businesses, which under the Trump admin has not happened,” Nuyda said.

“My tax under the Trump administration soared and I am retired, higher than [when] I was working,” she added.