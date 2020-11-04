Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOLE to provide assistance for maltreated housemaid of PH envoy to Brazil

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) stated that they will provide aid for the household helper of Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro who has recently been recalled due to the alleged maltreatment.

DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III shared that the department is willing to help the housemaid who he named as “Leonida”.

“We are ready. The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and DoLE are ready to extend whatever assistance we can extend to her. I talked to Ms. Leonida earlier today and she is now in Koronadal. She was in a good mood…very jovial,” said Secretary Bello.

Secretary Bello furthered that they did not discuss anything regarding Leonida’s case with Amb. Mauro.

“We didn’t discuss the case between her and Ambassador (Marichu) Mauro because that is not my concern. What is important is that she is now back in the Philippines and in good hands,” said Secretary Bello.

He then revealed that he found out that “Leonida” was not a member of OWWA since she didn’t pass through the POEA.

“It didn’t pass through POEA…because of an arrangement that diplomats are allowed to bring some of their personnel. The househelp is one of them,” explained Secretary Bello.

