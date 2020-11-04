DFA reports 16 new COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

Sixteen more OFWs have contracted the coronavirus disease worldwide.

Data from the Department of Foreign Affairs reveal that the total confirmed cases overseas are currently at 11,380.

With no reported deaths today, November 4, the death toll remains at 828.

RELATED STORY: New COVID-19 cases in PH drop to less than 1,000 for the first time since July

Meanwhile, three more Filipino nationals recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the Asia Pacific, bringing the total to 7,357.

With this development, the number of recoveries per region is as follows: 1,294 in the Asia Pacific, 965 in Europe, 4,617 in Middle East/Africa, and 481 in the Americas.

Active cases are pegged at 3,195, with at least 522 undergoing treatment in the Asia Pacific, 185 in Europe, 2,332 in the Middle East/Africa, and 156 in the Americas.

READ ON: Wife commits suicide after husband succumbs to COVID-19

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amidst this ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the DFA said.

Based on its latest bulletin, the total number of countries and regions with confirmed cases among Filipinos is at 81.