COVID-19: UAE reaches 13.5 million tests, active cases down to 1,000+

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 116,083 COVID-19 tests reaching over 13.5 million tests to date. These recent tests led to the discovery of 1,161 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 137,310.

The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 505.

MOHAP also reported 1,493 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 134,983.

This brings the total number of active cases lower from 2,156 to 1,822 as of November 4.

RELATED STORY: COVID-tech: UAE researchers develop ‘reusable mask’ as alternative for N95

Khalifa University of Science and Technology has announced a team of researchers at its Aerospace Research and Innovation Center, ARIC, is in the process of developing the design of a ‘Reusable 3D Printed Mask’, as a potential alternative for standard N95 masks that are in short supply following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team is currently developing various aspects of the design, taking into consideration requirements including filtration performance, geometry/fit, flexibility, material suitability for medical applications, and manufacturability. Medically graded materials were used in the manufacture of the components.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said, “Community-relevant research has always remained a key pillar of our strategy and we are keen to offer our resources to support R&D in this area, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The current situation is unprecedented in history, and has created challenges that require smart scientific solutions through innovation. We believe through the research work at ARIC, we would be able to offer a suitable solution to tackle the challenges posed by the pandemic and protect our frontline defence with this mask.”