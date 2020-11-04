Latest News

All levels in private schools in Abu Dhabi to resume physical classes next year

Photo credit: Abu Dhabi Media Office

The Abu Dhabi government has announced on Tuesday that all classes in private schools in the emirate will resume physical classes by January 2021.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for COVID-19 Pandemic and the Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) have agreed to allow private schools in the Capital to welcome all students next year.

This coincides with the start of the second semester this academic year.

“Adek will coordinate with private schools and support them in implementing the necessary preventive and precautionary measures to maintain the health and safety of students and staff,” the statement said.

School heads have received their fresh Adek guidelines on the implementation new norms as they welcome more students in 2021.

